Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank expecting second child this summer

LONDON — U.K. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child this summer, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

Eugenie, 32, is the niece of King Charles III and the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. She gave birth to a son, August, on Feb. 9, 2021 at The Portland Hospital in London, where Eugenie herself was born.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the palace said in a statement.

Eugenie shared a photo on Instagram of August, who turns 2 next month, hugging his mother and kissing her belly, both donning casual outfits and beanie hats. Brooksbank took the photo, she noted in the caption.

"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," the caption read.

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Princess Eugenie's husband: Who is Jack Brooksbank? And how does he know George Clooney?

Their first-born's full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Eugenie previously said on Instagram that August is named after his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who had Augustus as a middle name. One of his middle names pays tribute to Eugenie’s late grandfather, Prince Philip. Hawke is a Brooksbank family name.

More: Princess Eugenie shares new photos and reveals name of baby boy: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

As a relatively low-level member of the family who is not considered a "senior working royal," Eugenie has pursued a career in the art world, and currently is a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth. She has art history and English literature degrees from Newcastle University.

Her sister, Princess Beatrice, 34, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 at a small, surprise ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, her parents' longtime home on the Windsor Castle estate.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff and Maria Puente, USA TODAY; and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Princess Eugenie pregnant, expecting second baby with Jack Brooksbank