Princess Eugenie and Her Husband Have Moved Into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England is desolate no more after news broke that Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank have moved into the cottage. Despite the move, the home is still the U.K. residence of the royal couple. It's a point both a Buckingham Palace spokesperson and an unnamed source revealed to People this week.

"Frogmore is a private residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and any arrangements is a matter for them," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the publication.

"Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s residence in the U.K. and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family," the source added.

The move comes at an ideal time for Princess Eugenie (who is first cousins with Prince Harry) and Jack, who are expecting their first child together in early 2021.

Princess Eugenie, who is fairly active on social media, announced her pregnancy on Instagram with an adorable photo of a pair of fuzzy children's slippers.

After moving out of Kensington Palace in 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan resided at Frogmore Cottage before crossing the pond and hunkering down at a handful of different residences in North America.

After spending time on quaint Vancouver Island in Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly now staying at a mansion owned by Hollywood heavyweight, Tyler Perry.

