Princess Eugenie Congratulates Princess Beatrice on Baby: 'We're Going to Have So Much Fun ⁣Together'

Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are taking on motherhood together!

Eugenie, who welcomed her son August in February, added to the congratulations on Monday after Beatrice announced that she had welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi over the weekend.

"To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣, Congratulations on your new angel," Eugenie, 31, wrote on Instagram along with a selfie of her sister and brother-in-law. "I can't wait to meet her and I'm so proud of you. We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up."

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter also penned a short note to her new niece, whose name has not yet been announced, from her "Auntie Euge."

"To my new niece," she wrote. "I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos.. we're going to have so much fun ⁣together."

Princess Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, is "absolutely over the moon," according to a friend of the family.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is lovingly known, returned Friday from Balmoral, where she and Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, were staying with the Queen. She met her new grandchild over the weekend.

Princess Beatrice, 33, shared the exciting baby news over social media along with an official announcement from Buckingham Palace.

"So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," Beatrice wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

The announcement on the official Instagram page for the royal family added that the baby girl weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces at birth.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf," the official announcement said, referring to Edoardo's son from a previous relationship.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo quietly married in July 2020 after their original wedding plans were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were about 20 close friends and family, including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, at the ceremony at All Saint's Chapel, in Windsor Great Park — a short drive from Windsor Castle.