Princess Eugenie Celebrates Princess Beatrice Following Rare Interview: 'So Proud of You'

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attend Vogue World: London 2023

Princess Eugenie is shouting out her sister Princess Beatrice’s podcast debut to discuss a cause close to heart.

On Tuesday, Eugenie recapped her elder sister’s appearance on the latest episode of the Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking podcast with a supportive post on her Instagram Story. Princess Beatrice’s rare interview was released on the eve of Dyslexia Awareness Week, which the British Dyslexia Association marks from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.

“So proud of you Beabea…Take a listen to @madebydyslexia podcast, Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking,” Princess Eugenie, 33, wrote over a snippet of her sister’s sit-down.

"Amazing work raising awareness for what it's like to be a dyslexic thinker by sharing your own experience. Your thinking has made you into the incredible person you are and inspires me every day,” she added.

Princess Eugenie/Instagram Princess Eugenie's Instagram Story

Princess Beatrice’s appearance on the show was released Sunday. During the wide-ranging conversation, she opened up about education, AI, her early school days and how she and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi plan to support their children if they are also dyslexic. The couple are parents to daughter Sienna Elizabeth, 2, and young son Christopher Woolf (affectionately nicknamed Wolfie), who Edo shares with his ex Dara Huang.

"As two dyslexics, we will be figuring out as parents whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them," Princess Beatrice, 35, told Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking host Kate Griggs. "But I think the most important thing that I can do, hopefully, if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources.”

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter has long used her royal platform to shine a light on dyslexia, which she was diagnosed with at age 7. In 2021, she revealed that her husband, Edo, is also dyslexic in an interview with Hello! Magazine. During her recent podcast appearance, she celebrated how it drives him to think differently .

"[He's] hugely creative, an incredible designer and property developer. He can sort of see concepts and space in a very beautiful way and I think it's also pushed him to be the entrepreneur that he is, and accepting that he needed to do things on his own,” Beatrice said of her spouse, who works as the CEO and creative director of the luxury group Banda Property.

Made By Dyslexia/YouTube Princess Beatrice on the Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking podcast

Princess Beatrice joined Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking as an ambassador for the charity Made By Dyslexia, which produces the program. The organization touted the royal appearance as Beatrice’s first-ever podcast cameo, emphasizing the significance. While her sister, husband and mother all maintain a public presence on social media, Beatrice does not (she last updated her X profile one year ago).

Though she keeps a low profile online and rarely gives interviews, Beatrice had a very social summer with her husband, and she recently hit the red carpet for Vogue World: London 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The parents posed for photos as they made their way inside, where they reunited with another beloved family member: Eugenie!

Darren Gerrish/WireImage Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Vogue World: London 2023



Princess Eugenie stepped out solo in a draped satin teal Fendi gown with sparkly shoes on Sept. 14, her first public appearance since giving birth to son Ernest George Ronnie in May. Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their second son a few weeks after King Charles’ coronation, making their 2-year-old son, August, a big brother.

Eugenie recapped the fashionable night out with an Instagram carousel, including a glam selfie with Beatrice in the back of a car.

Princess Eugenie/Instagram Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie smile for a selfie Eugenie posted to Instagram

“It was so fun to attend Vogue World: London this week. The event celebrated the UK's rich cultural scene,” she captioned the snaps. “'The arts are under threat in the UK and Vogue World will be a timely reminder of how important they are, how vital a part of our lives, and how much they need our support,’ ” she added, quoting Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The second annual Vogue World kicked off London Fashion Week and welcomed guests to “experience a host of performances from leaders across the entertainment world, culminating with a live runway show with models wearing highlights from the fall 2023 collections,” Vogue said in a statement, summarizing the event as an “ode to Britain’s rich culture.”



