Princess Eugenie Celebrates 32nd Birthday with Husband Jack and Son in Sweet Photo: 'My Boys'

Princess Eugenie is spending her birthday with her two favorite guys.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, who turned 32 Wednesday, shared an adorable snap walking with husband Jack Brooksbank and their 13-month-old son, August Philip Hawke. The trio's backs were to the camera as Brooksbank and Eugenie held up the tot's hands.

"What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys. Thank you Xx 😘," Eugenie captioned the sentimental moment.

Her mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also sent love to Eugenie on her special day.

Sharing a throwback photo of "little Eugie" riding a horse, Fergie sweetly wrote, "You make everything the best with your golden heart."

Eugenie has had lots to celebrate recently. In January, she announced the launch of her podcast for her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective. Eugenie and her friend Julia de Boinville founded the organization in 2017 to combat modern slavery and trafficking.

"We were so excited to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, due to be released in 2022 so stay tuned!" they said in a monthly newsletter, accompanied by a photo of the women recording with microphones on a white couch.

A podcast is the latest step for Eugenie and Julia, who previously hosted interviews shared on social media with those helping to shed a light on the issue. Eugenie also visits safe houses and has spoken at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Last month, Eugenie marked another milestone: baby Augie's first birthday. She commemorated the day with a carousel of two Instagram photos, the first of which also included Brooksbank on the top of a snowy mountain.

The second picture was of August from behind, wearing a name tag as he played with baby toys.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie," Eugenie wrote in the caption. "You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! 💙💙💙."