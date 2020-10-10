Princess Eugenie calls Selena Gomez "super cool" for showing her scar in Instagram pic

From Harper's BAZAAR

Princess Eugenie has described Selena Gomez as "super cool" for showing off her scar in a celebratory post on Instagram.

The royal, who is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, reposted a photo that the 28-year-old singer had originally shared on Instagram last month.

Eugenie added the caption: "I thought this was super cool of @selenagomez to show she's confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar. Let's be proud of our uniqueness."

Gomez had posted a photo of herself in a blue swimsuit, and told fans in an accompanying message: "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that."

The 30-year-old royal has been encouraging her social media followers to embrace their scars and show them off to world with pride.

Eugenie was diagnosed with scoliosis (curvature of the spine) when she was 12 and underwent life-changing surgery.

Speaking previously about her health struggle to mark International Scoliosis Awareness Day, Eugenie said: "In 2002, when I was 12 years old, I was diagnosed with scoliosis (curvature of the spine), and told that I would need corrective surgery. This was, of course, a scary prospect for a 12-year-old; I can still vividly remember how nervous I felt in the days and weeks before the operation."

She also shared images of her X-Rays and thanked staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital "who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal".

For her Windsor wedding in 2018, Eugenie wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos of Pete Pilotto which featured a low back to show off her scoliosis scar.

