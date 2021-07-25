Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer got married in a custom Victorian-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown

Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, 30, married Michael Lewis, 63, in Frascati, Italy.

Spencer, who has a career as a model, wore a custom lace bridal gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Spencer and Lewis got engaged in 2019, according to the Daily Mail.

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer is officially married to millionaire fashion mogul Michael Lewis.

Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana, tied the knot with Lewis in front of family and friends at Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy, Harper's Bazaar UK reported. Lewis, 63, owns retail brands like Whistles and Phase Eight, according to Harper's Bazaar UK.

Spencer, 30, wore a custom-made Victorian-inspired gown designed by Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. The Alta Moda gown featured a high neckline, long sleeves, peaked shoulders, and a corseted bodice, Harper's Bazaar UK reported. It was crafted with white lace, and Spencer paired it with a long, sheer veil.

Dolce & Gabbana on Sunday shared a photo on Instagram of Spencer wearing the gown, as well as a behind-the-scenes video that offered a glimpse into Spencer's special day.

Dolce & Gabbana wrote in the video's caption that designers created "a number of exclusive hand-made gowns" ahead of the occasion. Spencer and the brand have close ties as she is an ambassador for the Dolce & Gabbana, Harper's Bazaar UK reported. In 2017, she walked in her first runway for the brand.

Harper's Bazaar UK reported that Dolce & Gabbana designed the model's entire bridal trousseau and created five additional bridal ensembles for the weekend.

Spencer's father, Earl Charles Spencer, and her two sisters attended the wedding alongside other well-known guests who were believed to be at the ceremony, according to Harper's Bazaar UK.

On her Instagram page, Spencer shared several posts chronicling the days before her wedding. She shared a snapshot on July 12 of her Legally Blonde-themed bachelorette party and her walking around Florence with friends.

The couple reportedly began dating around 2018, and Lewis popped the question before Christmas in 2019, a friend of Spencer told Daily Mail. Jewelers told Insider that Lewis' engagement ring for Spencer could have cost up to $160,000.

The Times of London reported that Spencer planned to convert to Judaism before marrying Lewis. This is Lewis' second marriage, and he has three children from a previous marriage, the Daily Mail previously reported.

Spencer has not often spoken publicly about her relationship with Lewis. She told Town & Country magazine in May that sharing details about her private life makes her feel "vulnerable."

"I just think, 'Really, what's that got to do with anyone else?' It shouldn't make a difference to anyone's day. Who I love or don't love, or have a crush on or don't have a crush on, or go on a date with, I don't know why that should be what somebody reads over their cornflakes," she said.

Representatives for Dolce & Gabbana did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

