Princess Diana's Fatal Car Accident Will Not Be Shown in The Crown

Netflix's The Crown will not show Princess Diana's tragic fatal car accident.

The moment of impact of the Paris crash will be excluded from the series, PEOPLE confirms as production on season 6 continues.

"The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown," the streaming service said in a statement to The Sun which was the first to report the news.

A production source previously told Deadline that the sixth season of the show would feature the before and after the crash.

"It's the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath," the source told the outlet.

On Aug. 31, 1997, Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed were traveling in a car in Paris — with a driver and bodyguard— pursued by paparazzi when their vehicle slammed into a support column of a tunnel, flipped and came to a rest in front of oncoming traffic.

Al Fayed and the driver died instantly, Diana died later in the hospital. She was 36 years old.

Jerome Laumonier, who was near the crash site, later told PEOPLE, "There was this huge, violent, terrifying crash followed by the lone sound of a car horn."

Earlier this month, Netflix dropped first-look photos from season 5 of The Crown featuring Elizabeth Debicki as Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles. The latest chapter will cover the 1990s, a turbulent era that began with the dramatic dissolution of Charles and Diana's marriage.