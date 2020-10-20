Princess Diana Said Her Marriage Was 'Hell' and Prince William Should Be King Instead of Charles

David Levenson/Getty Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1988

Princess Diana laid bare how her marriage to Prince Charles was "hell from the start" and how she didn’t believe he was fit to be King in a previously-unknown series of revelations.

The princess described her private pain in a chat with a newspaper editor three months before she went on to graphically tell the world of her unhappiness in the BBC Panorama show in 1995.

Now, almost 25 years after that stunning interview when Diana notoriously said, “There were three of us in this marriage . . . so it was a bit crowded,” a new documentary reveals how she had had already sought to tell her story.

In Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview, airing at 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the U.K., former newspaper editor Sir Max Hastings says, “She said I was terribly anxious for my side of this to come out. And I spent as part of a couple of hours with Diana and she put on a wonderful show. I mean, absolutely gripping stuff.”

PA Images Princess Diana during her Panorama interview

“It became clear, first of all. How much she hated Charles. Yes, she did hate Charles. And when I said 'were there ever happy times?' she said 'no, the marriage was hell from day one,'” he adds.

Hastings says that Diana had the prospects of her eldest son Prince William in mind.

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Prince Charles and Princess Diana

“She said that all she cared about was William's succession to the throne. She said to me quite explicitly — 'I don't think Charles can do it,'" he says. “The outcome she wanted to see was for Charles to stand aside as heir to the throne and for William to occupy the throne. This was pretty dynamic stuff.”

The former editor of the Daily Telegraph explains that he didn’t publish Diana’s words because he wanted to “keep a lid on the worst of this,” and thought that much of what Diana said “on several occasions” was “for the fairies.”

