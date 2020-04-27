People Are Loving This Video Of Princess Diana Racing Other Moms

A resurfaced video of Princess Diana competing in a footrace against other moms at her sons’ school is delighting social media audiences desperate for some joy in this uncertain time.

Over the weekend, Twitter user @OregonProgress shared a clip of the late royal appearing to give it her all as she runs barefoot in a skirt.

Princess Diana breaking royal protocol for William, to participate in a Mothers Day school race, 1989 pic.twitter.com/C3sC4AP8Xi — Thot's of a Croc (@OregonProgress) April 26, 2020

The tweet has racked up nearly 300,000 likes and 50,000 retweets. If you scroll through the replies, you’ll find warm remembrances like “Princess Diana had such a beautiful soul and heart” and “Why am I crying?!? She was THE REALEST! I will love and be a fan of her until my last day.”

Although the caption gives the date the video was filmed as 1989, the race in the video actually took place in June 1991 during Wetherby School’s annual sports day (basically field day for British schools).

Princess Diana runs in a "mothers race" during Wetherby School's sports day in 1991. (Photo: Anwar Hussein via Getty Images)

The sports day took place at the Richmond Athletics Club. (Photo: PA Images via Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales kicked off her shoes to participate in the race. (Photo: PA Images via Getty Images)

The tweet also identifies the wrong prince. Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended London’s Wetherby School, but in 1991, only Harry was still a student there.

Photos from the day show the young prince participating in competitions against other children.

The Princess of Wales walks with Prince Harry during the Wetherby School sports day in 1991. (Photo: Rebecca Naden - PA Images via Getty Images)

Prince Harry competed in a sack race during sports day in 1991. (Photo: Tim Graham via Getty Images)

Prince Harry running on sports day in 1991. (Photo: Tim Graham via Getty Images)

The 1991 mothers race wasn’t Diana’s first. There are photos of the Princess of Wales competing in the race in 1989 and 1990 as well.

She reportedly placed first in 1987 and 1988, second in 1989 and third in 1990. Scroll down for more fabulous skirts and barefoot running photos.

Princess Diana competes in the sports day race in June 1989. (Photo: Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales reportedly placed second in 1989. (Photo: Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Princess Diana prepares to run in the annual race in June 1990. (Photo: Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

The Princess came in third in 1990. (Photo: Photo by Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Prince Charles reportedly came in 12th out of 30 competitors in the dads' race in 1990. (Photo: Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

