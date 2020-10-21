Princess Diana’s BBC Panorama interview went down in royal history - but what did the public learn?

In November 1995, Princess Diana was interviewed by journalist Martin Bashir on BBC One’s Panorama, speaking openly about her marriage to Prince Charles, infidelity on both parts, her depression, self-harm and eating disorder, and the inner workings of the royal family.

For the notoriously private firm, the appearance - the first ever solo TV interview for the Princess - was a rare moment of drawing back the curtain to reveal deep discontentment and unhappiness. Not least within Diana’s own marriage, a union she had joined at the age of 19.

Broadcast on 20 November, the interview was watched by 23 million people on the night of its release, and millions more since. Such was the demand for the interview, the BBC made a reported $1m from a sale of the programme to ABC, one of America’s major networks.

And it was explosive - confirming long-speculated reports about Diana’s mental health and exposing previously private issues. Following the interview the Princess of Wales further withdrew from public life.

But what were the biggest revelations? Over two decades years later, and 23 years after Diana’s death, the interview, and the secrets it exposed, have taken on ever-greater historical weight.

Diana had been unfaithful

Bashir asked the Princess about her relationship with James Hewitt, who claimed in a book to have had an affair with her. She confirmed it had “gone beyond a close friendship” and she had been unfaithful: "I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him. But I was very let down."

“I desperately wanted [my marriage] to work, I desperately loved my husband and I wanted to share everything together, and I thought that we were a very good team.”

At the time of the interview Diana said she “lived very much on her own” at Kensington Palace. “I don't mind that actually. You know, people think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer. Actually, a fulfilling job is better for me,” she said.

Prince Charles had been unfaithful

Diana cast light on Prince Charles’ ongoing relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall, revealing she knew her husband was “in love” with another woman.

“A woman's instinct is a very good one; obviously I had knowledge of it from people who minded and cared about our marriage," she said before uttering the now infamous line: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Discussing Prince Charles’ confession about his adultery to Jonathan Dimbleby, she said: “ I was pretty devastated myself. But then I admired the honesty, because it takes a lot to do that.”

Diana didn’t want a divorce

Although the royal couple had separated - something which she confirmed that Prince Charles instigated - she did not want to move that forward to divorce proceedings. “I come from a divorced background [her parents], and I didn't want to go into that one again.

“I don't want a divorce, but obviously we need clarity on a situation that has been of enormous discussion over the last three years in particular. So all I say to that is that I await my husband's decision of which way we are all going to go.”

Diana had had postnatal depression

There had been widespread reports that Diana was suffering with mental illness. She confirmed that after the birth of Prince William she had postnatal depression.

“Which no one ever discusses," she said. "You have to read about it afterwards, and that in itself was a bit of a difficult time. You'd wake up in the morning feeling you didn't want to get out of bed, you felt misunderstood, and just very, very low in yourself.

“It gave everybody a wonderful new label - Diana's unstable and Diana's mentally unbalanced. And unfortunately that seems to have stuck on and off over the years.”

She said she had treatment to help but she struggled with her in-laws. “Well maybe I was the first person ever to be in this family who ever had a depression or was ever openly tearful. And obviously that was daunting, because if you've never seen it before how do you support it?”

Diana had self-harmed

Diana confirmed further reports that she had been physically self-harming. “When no one listens to you, or you feel no one's listening to you, all sorts of things start to happen. For instance you have so much pain inside yourself that you try and hurt yourself on the outside because you want help, but it's the wrong help you're asking for."

