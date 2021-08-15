Princess Cruises ships had early COVID outbreaks. The cruise line is now 'ready and well-equipped,' top exec says

In this file photo, the Diamond Princess cruise ship sits docked at Daikoku Pier in Yokohama, Japan Feb. 7, 2020. A coronavirus outbreak on the ship caused more than 700 people to be infected, and more than a dozen people died.

In February 2020, Princess Cruises found itself at the center of the COVID-19 narrative, with an outbreak on the cruise line's Diamond Princess ship. The outbreak was significant – more than 700 people were infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and more than a dozen people died. At one point, the ship had the highest concentration of coronavirus cases outside of China.

"The quarantine process failed," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told the USA TODAY Editorial Board at the time.

Shortly after passengers disembarked, another Princess ship, the Grand Princess, faced an outbreak, resulting in another quarantine and dozens of COVID-19 cases. Shortly after, the U.S. cruise industry was shut down for more than a year.

In this file photo taken from March 10, 2020, medical personnel help load passengers onto buses as they are disembarked from the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Jan Swartz, group president of Holland America Group, which includes Princess Cruises, had a front seat to the mayhem as COVID spread through ships and eventually across the world. Swartz has served as president of Princess Cruises since 2013 and was promoted to her group president role in December.

Now, around 16 months after the cruise industry was shuttered, the Carnival Corp. cruise line is back in service with a vaccine requirement in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Swartz told USA TODAY that she has learned a lot since the Diamond Princess announced it would enter quarantine on Feb. 3, 2020. "I think we, along with the world, did not understand the impact COVID-19 would have on all of us."

She added that COVID-19 has challenged "virtually all people and all companies" though it challenged the cruise industry "particularly so" as the industry was shut down for so long.

Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises and group president of Holland America Group

Since then, Swartz said the industry, like the world, has learned more about how COVID-19 works and has added layers of protection for passengers, crew members and port communities.

"The cruise industry is ready and well-equipped to handle protecting our guests from COVID-19," Swartz said.

That doesn't mean there will never be a case of COVID-19 on board.

"We see everywhere — and certainly in some communities much more that COVID is still spreading in larger society, and so we can expect that there will be cases of COVID on ships like there are on land, in schools, you name it. So we have many procedures in place should we have positive cases," Swartz said referencing, isolation, contact tracing and onboard medical staff.

Princess Cruises has sailed three ships since returning to service, though the cruise line declined to share details of any COVID cases on board.

But with COVID protocols in place, a situation like what unfolded on Diamond Princess and Grand Princess in which all passengers had to quarantine, is unlikely. Measures in place in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere have effectively mitigated COVID-19 risk, Swartz said.

But she wasn't prepared to say a quarantine would never happen again. The decision to implement a full quarantine, rather, would be at the discretion of the CDC.

To create the new onboard protections, over the past 16 months, Swartz said that Princess has been actively engaged with the CDC, the World Health Organization and medical experts designing procedures and practices to respond to COVID-19 on cruise ships. That protocol is subject to continuous updates, she said.

Since returning to service, the cruise line has implemented layers of protection for passengers, Swartz said, including a vaccine requirement in line with CDC protocol, meaning at least 95% of crew and 95% passengers must be vaccinated. And Princess also added more requirements, including pre-cruise testing and an indoor masking requirement announced last week as the delta variant continues to spread across the country.

"It's a very dynamic situation, so I think we can all expect more change ahead," Swartz said.

But the changes that have been made to protect passengers from the ongoing pandemic may outlast the pandemic

There are "very few land-based alternatives that can offer or are offering those layers of protection to their guests," she added.

