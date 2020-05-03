Princess Charlotte wears Zara houndstooth print dress for fifth birthday pictures

Princess Charlotte stepped out in Zara to deliver food to isolated neighbours (Getty Images)

Yesterday, Princess Charlotte celebrated her fifth birthday - and to mark the occasion her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a series of new photos of their little girl.

They showed the young royal delivering fresh, homemade pasta to elderly and vulnerable people living near the family’s Norfolk country home Anmer Hall.

For the volunteering trip last month, Charlotte wore a Zara children’s dress in a monochrome houndstooth design - which is now sold out.

The print is beloved of her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, and late grandmother Princess Diana.

Kate wore a very similar Zara monochrome houndstooth number - with a pussy bow neck-tie - for a royal engagement to Bradford in January.

Similarly, the duke’s mother donned a suit by British fashion designer Alistair Blair for a reception at the city hall in Munich, Germany in 1987.

Charlotte also kept cosy in £12 grey tights from Amaia Kids, and a pair of patent black shoes.

In two posts on Instagram to mark their little girl turning five, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared images of their middle child helping take supplies to local people.

Kate Middleton wore a similar design for a royal engagement to Bradford in January (Getty Images)

She had spent the previous day making fresh pasta with her parents and brothers Prince George, six, and Prince Louis, two.

The photos - all taken by the duchess - have received millions of ‘likes’ on social media and tens of thousands of comments.

Many praised the little girl’s charity, with one person noting: “Can you imagine seeing that sweet thing knocking at your door?”

Another wrote: “Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte.”

Princess Diana donned a statement suit for a trip to Munich, Germany in 1987 (Getty Images)

A third shared: “How beautiful she is.”

And a fourth added: “Lovely photo.”

Many were amazed at her likeness to the Queen, her great-grandmother, when she was a child.

The family’s country home is two miles from the Her Majesty’s Sandringham residence, however the monarch is currently at Windsor castle in Berkshire.

Buckingham Palace added that the Queen’s Sandringham staff had also spent the last five weeks preparing and delivering meals - with 1,000 processed in the first seven days alone.

The photos of Charlotte come shortly after the family celebrated Louis’ birthday with a picture of him making a rainbow hand print painting to honour NHS workers.

They have been taking part in the weekly Clap for Carers on Thursday evenings too.

Charlotte and George have been homeschooled by their parents since mid-March, when their school, Thomas’s Battersea, closed its doors to help prevent the spread of the disease.