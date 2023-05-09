Princess Charlotte wears one of Kate's favourite brands at the coronation concert

YUI MOK - Getty Images

While the world's attention was on the UK this weekend for the historic coronation celebrations, there was one member of the royal family in particular who stood out for her sweet style moments: Princess Charlotte.

The young royal joined her parents and older brother George at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, and for the occasion she wore a dress from one of Kate's favourite labels.

The eight-year-old wore a cream-coloured Self-Portrait dress, with a delicate scalloped collar and contrasting black bow.

Kate is a big fan of the contemporary London-based label, which is helmed by the Malaysia-born designer Han Chong, and regularly wears Self-Portrait designs for public appearances – from official events to premieres. Most recently, Kate chose a royal-blue dress by the brand that featured a statement crossover neckline, to host a royal pre-coronation reception for overseas guests.

Princess Charlotte, Kate and the rest of the family watched the coronation concert waving Union Jack flags; stars such as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Paloma Faith took to the stage to put on a show for viewers tuning in around the world, as well as the crowd gathered in the grounds at Windsor Castle. Kate sat next to her daughter wearing a red Alexander McQueen suit and her beloved Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra jewellery.

Charlotte also took style cues from her mother for the coronation ceremony itself – the mother-and-daughter duo both wore co-ordinating Alexander McQueen outfits for the historic ceremony, complete with matching shimmering leaf tiaras.

The two show-stopping headpieces were bespoke designs created by Alexander McQueen in partnership with the milliner Jess Collett. Charlotte also wore her hair up in a similar plaited chignon style, with both of them wearing ivory silk crepe dresses for the occasion.

