Princess Charlotte Unexpectedly Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in Adorable Video Appearance

Stephanie Petit
·2 min read
princess charlotte, kate middleton
princess charlotte, kate middleton

Princess Charlotte; Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are popping in polka dots!

Prince William joined his 7-year-old daughter in a social media video shared on Sunday to wish England women's soccer team luck in the Euro 2020 final match against Germany. Not only did Charlotte's wish come true — the Lionesses won! — but she also had a twinning moment with her mom Kate.

Princess Charlotte appeared in a navy outfit with white polka dots, reminiscent of the dress that the Duchess of Cambridge recently wore to Wimbledon to watch the men's final alongside Prince William and Prince George.

Kate rocked an Alessandra Rich design with the classic pattern paired with her pumps also by the brand for the outing at the prestigious tennis tournament. As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, she accessorized her ensemble with a green and purple bow tie pin.

Polka dots have been a staple of Kate's wardrobe in recent months. In fact, she wore another dress featuring the pattern to Wimbledon earlier in the tournament. Her light blue and white polka dot belted dress, also by Alessandra Rich, was previously worn by Kate to a Jubilee Big Lunch event in June and was likely a nod to the sustainable theme at the prestigious tennis tournament.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton

For Royal Ascot in June, Kate went with a white frock featuring brown polka dots, another design by Alessandra Rich, completed with a matching fascinator.

Back in March, the royal wore a black midi dress with white dots by Alessandra Rich to attend a memorial service honoring Prince Philip.

Of course, polka dots aren't new to Kate's wardrobe. She's been sporting the pattern for years, including on some memorable occasions such as her appearance outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital to introduce son Prince George to the world in 2013.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte
The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte

Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton

Kate often coordinates with Princess Charlotte and the rest of their family during joint outings. For Trooping the Colour in June, the royals coordinated in blue ensembles.

Queen Elizabeth led the way, stepping onto the Buckingham Palace balcony wearing St. Patrick's blue, a nod to the original symbolic color of Ireland which can also be representative of sovereignty.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) stands with from left, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge , to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) stands with from left, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge , to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images From left: Princess Anne, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Prince William on the balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 2.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a white dress she's worn before by Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer, and a white and blue Philip Treacy hat, while Charlotte wore a blue chiffon dress with sheer sleeves and a matching ribbon in her hair.

