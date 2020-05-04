Princess Charlotte has a surprising royal doppelgänger

Photo credit: Pool/Max Mumby - Getty Images

Princess Charlotte is growing up, and fans have noticed that she has a royal doppelgänger.

Royal family fan account, @my_royal_diaries, highlighted the resemblance between Princess Charlotte in her fifth birthday portraits, and Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, née Armstrong-Jones.

As a child, Lady Sarah was often styled very similarly to Charlotte, and the two royals also share a striking facial resemblance. In fact, in some snaps the similarities are quite uncanny.











Photo credit: Bettmann - Getty Images

It was previously noticed that Princess Charlotte also resembles Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer.

To celebrate Charlotte's fifth birthday, Kate and William shared five brand new photos of their daughter on the Kensington Palace Instagram account. "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday!" read the caption. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by the duchess this April."

The new snaps showed Charlotte helping to prepare and deliver food packages to vulnerable residents near to the Cambridge home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. The young royal was photographed packing beautifully wrapped fresh pasta, and delivering it to homes in the neighbourhood during the coronavirus pandemic.









