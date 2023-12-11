Princess Charlotte surprises with 'sweet tribute' to grandmother Diana she never met

Princess Charlotte of Wales attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey (gett)

The Prince of Wales’ daughter, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, appears to have honoured her late grandmother, Princess Diana, in the sweetest way.

Posing for the family Christmas 2023 card alongside her mother Princess Kate, her father Prince William and her siblings Prince George and Prince Louis, Charlotte’s outfit has particular significance.

HELLO! has discovered via @foundbybojana that the pretty white blouse shares the name of her grandma Diana, and what a lovely nod it is to her greatly missed relative at Christmas.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Christmas card 2023 (Josh Shinner)

In the photo, Charlotte wears the Diana Blouse by Amaia Kids, which retails online for £68 and is available in ages three to 10.

Amaia Kids Founder Amaia Arrieta told HELLO!: “It is a true honour for us to be part of such a special occasion. It is a stunning picture where they all look really happy sharing a nice family moment together.”

Amaia Kids' Diana blouse (Amaia Kids)

The brand’s website reveals that the blouse is crafted from plush, premium quality plumetis for comfort and features a frilled collar and placket, frilled shoulders, and delicate mother of pearl buttons.

We asked celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder about the significance of Charlotte’s Diana blouse.

Princess Charlotte's late grandmother Princess Diana (Getty)

Miranda said: “The Royal Family are accomplished in the art of paying tribute to others, including other family members through what they wear.

“Kate, both as an international fashion icon and one of the most photographed women in the world has perfected the art of effective communication through the language of clothes, getting it right every time, much to the pleasure of the media and her many fans around the world.

“Although Kate never actually met her mother-in-law Diana, there is no doubt that she has inherited some of her sartorial flair and shine, and it would seem that Princess Charlotte is following in her mother's stylish footsteps if this year is anything to go by.

“After the buzz surrounding the unparalleled fashion of the Coronation, during which mother and daughter stepped out in perfect sartorial synchronicity, it seems that the Waleses have grown more comfortable with positioning their only daughter more prominently in the public eye, and perhaps this was why Charlotte was wearing such a significant blouse, named Diana for this photograph.

“It isn’t the first time that the name of the garment has carried extra sentiment for the firm and is likely to be a sweet tribute to the grandmother that Charlotte never met.”

Princess Charlotte at the Platinum Jubilee (Getty)

The black and white photo was taken by fashion and portrait photographer,Josh Shinner, in Windsor earlier this year and shows the family of five matching in crisp white shirts.

The shot echoes a 1991 portrait by Lord Snowdon in which a young Prince Williamappeared against a black and white background.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Princess Charlotte wearing an item by the Amaia Kids label.

The young Princess joined her family at the Coronation concert earlier in the year and wore a pretty white coat by the stylish brand.

Amaia Kids is one of Kate's go-to childrenswear brands for royal children George, Charlotte and Louis. The boutique in Chelsea stocks some of Charlotte's signature floral dresses as well as adorable knitwear.

Kate shops in the store herself and has also been known to visit with her mother Carole Middleton – while her sister Pippa has been seen shopping there for her royal niece and nephews.