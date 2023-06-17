Princess Charlotte Strikes Again with Signature Wave at Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte is stealing the show at her grandfather’s event.

Today, the royal family gathered for the annual Trooping the Colour celebration, which marks King Charles's birthday. But while the festivities includes a parade, an official salute and a Royal Air Force fly-past, there was one young royal who caught our eye: Princess Charlotte (8). During the parade, it didn't take long for photographers to capture the princess doing her signature wave.

In the clip, courtesy of royal watcher @ChristinsQueens on Twitter, we see the 8-year-old happily waving from the side of the carriage while the rest of her fellow riders take a break. But the beginning of the video gives us a clue as to where Charlotte learned her skills, because her mom, Kate Middleton (41), gives a very subtle wave as well.

Princess Charlotte attended the event alongside her mom, as well as dad, Prince William (40). Her two siblings, Prince George (9) and Prince Louis (5), were also in attendance.

This isn’t the first time that Princess Charlotte has addressed well-wishers at a royal event. In fact, Char debuted her signature wave when she was just a year old, and she’s used the move on countless occasions—including Princess Eugenie’s wedding and King Charles’s coronation (see above).

Trooping the Colour has become an annual tradition for the royal family because it serves as King Charles’s second birthday celebration. Although he was born on November 14, the monarch also has a celebratory birthday in June (aka Trooping the Colour).

The British monarchy established the holiday in 1748 to fulfill a request by King George II. Since the patriarch’s birthday was in November (like King Charles), he created the event so he could have a second, grander birthday party in the summer.

The royal family offered a glimpse of a typical Trooping the Colour itinerary on their official website. “The streets are lined with crowds waving flags as the parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, alongside Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages,” it read. “The display closes with an RAF fly-past, watched by Members of the Royal Family from Buckingham Palace balcony.”

Never change, Princess Charlotte.

