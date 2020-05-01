Princess Charlotte Is Still Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Adorable Mini-Me — Here's Proof!

Princess Charlotte may take after dad Prince William, but they both got their striking similarities from Queen Elizabeth!

At 5 years old, Charlotte has long drawn comparisons to her great-grandmother – and she's royally twinning with the Queen in four new photos taken by Kate Middleton for Charlotte’s birthday on May 2.

From their captivating gazes to their sweet smiles, Charlotte has inherited the very best of the 94-year-old monarch.

The young princess's comparability to the Queen is mirrored in a vintage photo of a then Princess Elizabeth posing in a ballet dress in 1932 when she was around 5 years old herself.

Charlotte and her great-grandmother share the same distinctive eye structure – from their matching blue eyes to the arch of their eyebrows, there’s no questioning their resemblance.

The young royal also has lovely light brown hair. Before her hair turned a regal shade of white, Queen Elizabeth’s hair was a very similar shade to her great-granddaughter’s.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA/sipa; Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Princess Charlotte in 2019 and Queen Elizabeth as a child

Charlotte has inherited more than just her great-grandmother’s looks. She’s also a budding equestrian! While attending an event to meet and honor British Olympians at Buckingham Palace in October 2016, Kate revealed that Charlotte already has developed a love of horses — just like great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of Cambridge Princess Charlotte

Charlotte is ringing in her birthday alongside her parents and siblings Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, who just turned 2 last week. The family is isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the family pitched in to help pack up and deliver food parcels for older residents living nearby.

“The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how," mom Kate, 38, told the BBC. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that’s for sure.”