Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore surprisingly affordable outfits in new portrait

The Duke of Cambridge celebrated his 38th birthday on 21 June, which was also Father’s Day, and to mark the occasion never before seen photographs of Prince William with his three children were released.

A string of portraits of the family were shared on the Kensington Palace official Instagram account over the weekend.

One image sees the duke beaming with joy as he sits on a swing with his youngest son, Prince Louis, sat on his lap, while Princess Charlotte and Prince George stand over him.

A separate image captures the foursome sees them all bundled on the floor laughing, while a third shot sees the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children hugging their father as he lay on the floor.

The family portraits were all taken by the duchess, and some of the images have received over two million likes on the photo-sharing site.

While some social media users have been gushing over the sweet pictures, it is the Cambridge children’s outfits, which are a huge talking point.

The trio are all wearing super affordable ensembles for the photoshoot.

Princess Charlotte wore a pair of dungarees from John Lewis & Partners with a stripe t-shirt.

While Prince Louise donned a pair of blue shorts and a navy blue polo shirt from GAP.

Both Louis and Charlotte wore Trotters plimsolls in the photo.

The youngest child opted for the classic Nantucket style he and George have previously worn, while Charlotte completed her look with a pink pair of Hampton shoes.

It has been reported the oldest of the Cambridge brood wore a green polo shirt from high street store H&M, which he had previously sported on his sixth birthday in July last year, although it has since sold out.

For those who want to emulate the royal children’s style can do so without breaking the bank.

Shop the Cambridge children’s outfits

Princess Charlotte

Girls' Embroidered Dungaree Shorts | £10 (Was £20) from John Lewis & Partners

Girls' Embroidered Dungaree Shorts

Bonbon Pink Hampton Canvas Plum Shoes | £28 from Trotters

Bonbon Pink Hampton Canvas Plum Shoes

Prince Louis

Toddler Brannan Bear Polo Shirt | £12.95 from GAP

Toddler Brannan Bear Polo Shirt

Navy Hampton Canvas Nantucket Shoes | £22 from Trotters