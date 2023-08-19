Princess Charlotte looks so sweet as she teams up with Prince William to back the Lionesses

(Max Mumby/Indigo)

Prince William and Princess Charlotte have teamed up for the sweetest reason as the royal father-daughter duo shared a sweet message for the Lionesses ahead of their historic World Cup final match against Spain on Sunday.

The video, which was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts showed William and his daughter sitting on a bench, with Charlotte holding onto a football. "Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We're sorry we can't be there in person, but we're so proud of everything you achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world. So, go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."

Charlotte, who was smiling sweetly all throughout the video, then added: "Good luck Lionesses!"

The royal pair both rocked a smart-casual ensemble for their video, with William in a blue shirt and jeans, while Charlotte looked glam in a striped shirt and shorts. Their close bond was on full display, as William had his arm lovingly wrapped around his daughter.

Princess Charlotte is a keen football fan (Getty)

Fans loved the video, as one enthused: "OMG THIS IS PRECIOUSSSS," and a second added: "Lovely message of support, and wonderful to see Princess Charlotte! So proud of our Lionesses, wishing them the best of luck for tomorrow!"

A third commented: "Charlotte is so sweet! Good Luck Lionesses!!" while a fourth noted: "Awww what an adorable video!! Princess Charlotte is such a beautiful little girl. Thank you for this wonderful surprise and good luck Lionesses."

The young royal will no doubt be watching Sunday's final (Getty)

Although William and Charlotte won't be at the final in-person, the Prince of Wales has been sharing several congratulatory messages for the Lionesses as they progressed through the competition, and he was estatic following their 3-1 semi-final victory over Australia.

"What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W," he wrote.

William sadly won't be able to attend the final (Getty)

King Charles has also praised the team, and in a message to Sarina Wiegman's squad, he penned: "My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch – and, for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect."

There will be a royal appearance at the final (Getty)

Although there won't be a British royal presence at the World Cup final, two Spanish royals have confirmed that they will be making the trip Down Under, Queen Letizia and her daughter, Infanta Sofia.

