Royal fans say Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of close family member - and it's not Kate Middleton

Royal fans have been discussing which of Princess Charlotte's royal relatives she looks most like (Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte today celebrates her fifth birthday - and her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a selection of new pictures of her volunteering to mark the occasion.

They show the youngster delivering fresh, homemade pasta to vulnerable and isolated pensioners near the family’s Norfolk country home of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, many royal fans couldn’t help but notice just how much she looked just like particular close relatives.

They suggested that - rather than the Duchess of Cambridge or her siblings - she had a closer physical resemblance to the Duke of Cambridge, as well as the Queen, Princess Diana and Lady Sarah Chatto.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter is celebrating her fifth birthday today (Getty Images)

Many people have suggested the young royal looks just like the Queen (pictured in 1933 aged seven) (Getty Images)

Read more: Princess Charlotte delivers handmade pasta to pensioners in new birthday photographs

While most of the images were candid shots taken last month, it was a new portrait of Charlotte that seems to have sparked one of the more popular comparisons.

Its regal nature drew many Twitter users to claim she was the spitting image of Her Majesty as a young girl.

Indeed, old photos of her great-grandmother, now 94, do show a striking resemblance between the pair.

One person wrote that all could see is “the Queen’s timeless face and expression” in the picture.

Nice pic of Princess Charlotte. Looks a lot like The Queen as a child. — julieannhayes (@julieannhayes) May 2, 2020

Princess Charlotte bears an uncanny resemblance to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth! I was expecting her to look more like her own mother & father, but just looking at her photo for a second, all I could see is the Queen's timeless face and expression. Happy B'day Charlotte — Thelma Beamon (@tebeamon) May 1, 2020

I love Princess Charlotte - so much sass. Also really looks like a young Queen Elizabeth in the first photo! https://t.co/3cJJt4O47E — Stacey Cosens (@StaceyCosens) May 1, 2020

Some also claimed she resembles Lady Sarah Chatto as a child (pictured, left, in 1969 aged five) (Getty Images)

Read more: Royal fans split over who Prince Louis most looks like - so is it George, Charlotte or someone else?

Story continues

Similarly, comparisons have been made between Charlotte and second cousin Lady Sarah Chatto - the Queen’s niece - as a child.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter pointed out that the pair, as well as looking very similar, also almost share a birthday.

Sarah - who is the daughter of the monarch’s late sister Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, the 1st Earl of Snowdon - turned 56 yesterday.

Several other social media users agreed that the likeness was “uncanny”.

Princess Charlotte aged 5 on the left and Lady Sarah Chatto aged 5 on the right. Lady Sarah (Princess Margaret's daughter) is celebrating her 56th birthday today, May 1st. pic.twitter.com/J8QEdN8NxQ — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) May 1, 2020

Every time I see HRH Princess Charlotte I’m struck by her remarkable resemblance to Lady Sarah Chatto. Obviously these are not my photos but I wanted to see if I was right or simply going bonkers. What do you think? Happy 5th birthday Princess Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/Ehp3PhzqdI — Pauline☀️📷🌻☕️🍷✝ (@FlowersAndCards) May 2, 2020

Two young ladies at age five showing an uncanny likeness #birthdaygirl, Princess Charlotte, has to her second cousin Lady Sarah Chatto, late Princess Margaret's daughter, who celebrated her 56th birthday yesterday pic.twitter.com/bJAOs3i0b7 — Dickie Arbiter 🇬🇧 (@RoyalDickie) May 2, 2020

Others noted similarities between her and father Prince William (pictured in 1987 aged five) and grandmother Princess Diana (Getty Images)

Read more: Prince Louis' adorable tribute to NHS workers in birthday photographs

Perhaps two of the most popular similarities floated were between Charlotte and her father William, now 37, and also her grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

One Instagram user pointed out that all three had the same “little mischievous smile”.

Another, on Twitter, described her as the duke’s “mini me”.

They noted that while Prince George, six, and Prince Louis, two, look just like their mum, Charlotte is the “only one of Cambridge kids who resembles him”.

Charlotte is William’s mini me! She’s the only one of Cambridge kids who resembles with him. And she has a lot of Diana’s in her pic.twitter.com/BkiEqhfuqi — En’En (@EniEnkela) May 1, 2020

Thanks to @flyingboomerang for pointing out this. Charlotte and William’s smile are pretty similar too. They both smile showing all their teeth or this little close mouth smile that is so cute and that it’s similar to Diana’s smile. William is definitely Diana’s male version. pic.twitter.com/akNAFmPtLz — Isa (@isaguor) May 1, 2020

Read more: Chocolate cake and gun salutes: How the Royal Family celebrates birthdays

It comes as William and Kate released a brand new picture of Charlotte to mark her fifth birthday today.

In a post on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account, their only daughter - and middle child - can be seen holding a bag of fresh, homemade pasta.

Captioning the snap, likely to have been taken at the family’s Norfolk home Anmer hall where they are in lockdown, they wrote: “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday!

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April.”