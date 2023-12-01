Princess Charlotte Inherited One of Kate Middleton's Most Unexpected Talents

It runs in the family.

Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte continue to prove that the royal apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. Case in point? The Princess of Wales recently revealed that her daughter is following in her footsteps when it comes to musical ability.

According to famed pianist Lang Lang, during the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on Thursday, Kate told him that Charlotte has taken up the piano.

"We talked about Charlotte. Her royal highness talked about Charlotte's piano playing, I'm sure she's good,” he told Hello!. “Her royal highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte, 'Hey, look, if you practice a lot you can be like him'.”

The special annual fundraiser, benefitting the Royal Variety Charity, featured performances from many musicians, including Lang Lang, who played alongside 13-year-old Lucy, a blind and autistic musician. Lucy won The Piano, a musical competition show, on which Lang Lang is a judge.

Getty Images

Related: Kate Middleton's Royal Blue Evening Gown Featured the Most Dramatic Floor-Sweeping Sleeves

"Her royal highness was asking me about how long we were practicing together, and how we discovered Lucy,” Lang Lang told the outlet. "We were talking about how we found her in Leeds Train Station, and how everything happened magically and how I'm so happy to play with her."

The Princess of Wales attended the event alongside her her husband Prince William and Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, who are currently visiting the U.K.

Of course, Kate is a gifted musician herself. She has tickled the ivories at several public appearances including her annual Christmas carols service. Middleton first learned to play as a young girl and spent a lot of time on the bench during the COVID-19 pandemic, though, she didn't publicly debut her skills until 2021.

"Music was very important to the [then] Duchess during the lockdowns," a source previously told People. "She also recognizes the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom's performance in this way."

Story continues

Here's hoping that a special guest joins her at the keys during this year's Christmas concert.



See More







instyle181922016

5EO8Wg







For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.