Princess Charlotte arrives for first Wimbledon visit to see men’s singles final

Princess Charlotte has arrived at Wimbledon for her first visit to the tournament to watch Novak Djokovic try to win a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

Wearing a blue dress, she held the Princess of Wales’ hand and walked ahead of Prince George and the Prince of Wales to reach the Players’ Lawn and greet Wimbledon staff, police dog Stella and British wheelchair doubles’ champion Gordon Reid.

The four of them will take their seats in the Royal Box in Centre Court in time to see the Serb play Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz, 20, at 2pm.

Princess Charlotte petting police dog Stella (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kate told Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Club’s young people programme, that Prince Louis was “very upset” that he was not attending.

The princess said: “It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year. They’ve been eagerly watching.

“Charlotte you’ve been getting to grips with the scoring.

“Louis was very upset he wasn’t coming today.”

Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the Players’ Lawn (Victoria Jones/PA)

The princess also told 16-year-old ball boy Joel that Louis has been practising being a ball boy.

After their conversation, Joel told the PA news agency: “He (Louis) tries to practise the standing and staying serious like us.

“He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players.”

Charlotte petted Stella the springer spaniel, who searched Centre Court on Sunday morning on her last day at Wimbledon before retiring.

The young princess was also introduced to eight-year-old Mu’awwiz Anwar who is representing the charity WaterAid and performing the coin toss at the men’s singles final.

Sunday marks Kate’s third visit to Wimbledon, this time wearing a green dress by Roland Mouret, over the course of this year’s tournament.

The Waleses arrive at Wimbledon for the tournament’s final day (Steven Paston/PA)

The princess attended on Saturday and consoled a tearful Ons Jabeur after the Tunisian lost the ladies’ singles final against Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

Asked in a press conference what the princess said to her, Jabeur said: “Same thing after last year, to encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a grand slam, win a Wimbledon.

“Obviously she was very nice.

“She didn’t know if she wants to give me a hug or not.

“I told her hugs are always welcome from me.

Kate consoling Ons Jabeur on court after her defeat (Steven Paston/PA)

“That was a very nice moment and she’s always nice to me.”

And Kate had a rain-hit visit on the tournament’s second day when she took shelter under an umbrella on Court 18 while watching British number one Katie Boulter.