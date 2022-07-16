Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are Proud Parents as Their Children Graduate from Sailing Camp

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Pose with Twins as They Graduate from Water Safety Camp. Credit: Prince's Palace of Monaco

Eric Mathon / Courtesy of The Prince's Palace

When both your parents are former Olympians, medal ceremonies carry a little extra family importance.

On Friday, Monaco's Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella graduated from Seadventures Summer Camp, a week-long sailing appreciation program, organized by the principality's Yacht Club.

The previous week, the royal pair completed a week-long diving and water rescue introductory course at The Blue School, Monaco's Academy of the Sea.

The harborside ceremonies brought out both parents who watched the twins, 7, receive medals commemorating their completion of the program.

RELATED: Princess Charlene Surprises Tourists During Palace Tour — and Joins Their Group!

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Pose with Twins as They Graduate from Water Safety Camp. Credit: Prince's Palace of Monaco

Eric Mathon / Courtesy of The Prince's Palace

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Charlene (2000 Summer Olympics, 4 X 100 Medley Swim) wore a white open grid top and pants by Swiss designer Akris. Husband, Prince Albert (Winter Games 1988-2002, Bobsleigh) couldn't resist stepping into the official photographer's frame to proudly snap a few photos on his phone.

There was one other surprise attendee: Daisy Duck. The Disney cartoon character is a favorite of Princess Gabriella, and the T-shirt on Friday bearing the character's face is at least the second time, she's chosen to make that fashion statement.

In May 2021, "Bella" elected to wear a jean shirt outfit with Daisy on it to the E-Prix award ceremonies.

RELATED: Monaco's Princess Gabriella, 6, Is a Budding Fashionista Like Her Grandmother Grace Kelly

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Pose with Twins as They Graduate from Water Safety Camp. Credit: Prince's Palace of Monaco

Eric Mathon / Courtesy of The Prince's Palace

RELATED: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Share Rare PDA Moment After Addressing Marriage Rumors

In May this year, Gabriella had another wonderful style moment as she got dressed up with her mother for Monte-Carlo Fashion Week.

"I loved every moment preparing my Princess for her first official event. We're looking forward to a great evening at the fashion awards," Charlene captioned the photo.