Princess Charlene of Monaco Wears Unexpected Joker Mask: 'Why So Serious?'

Tim de Waele/Getty Images Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco is having fun with her face masks.

Charlene, 42, and husband Prince Albert, 62, stepped out on Saturday to kick off the 107th Tour de France in Nice. In addition to debuting a new hairstyle — baby bangs! — the mother of two made a statement with her choice of face covering, featuring the Joker's quote "Why so serious?" from The Dark Knight made famous by Heath Ledger along with the Batman villain's red smirk.

She likely unknowingly wore the mask upside down for much of the appearance!

Princess Charlene may have chosen the mask as a nod to her 5-year-old twins' love of superhero movies. In fact, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella celebrated their fourth birthday with a superhero-themed party inside the palace’s private quarters.

The royal's protective covering coordinated with her ensemble: a yellow jacket over a white top and white pants with a pair of simple black pointed-toe heels.

DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images Prince Albert and Princess Charlene

Tim de Waele/Getty Images Princess Charlene and Prince Albert

Slovak professional cyclist Peter Sagan chose the same mask earlier this year, sharing the look on Twitter as he excitedly headed outdoors for his first bike ride in seven weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First time I can go on my bike outside, after seven weeks. For the moment, I can only ride in Monaco but I'm sure it will be great. See you soon! @BORAhansgrohe pic.twitter.com/xBhNbj6h6D — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) May 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Prince Albert chose a white mask with the phrase "#StrongTogether."

The Monaco royal family is taking COVID-19 precautions very seriously, especially after Prince Albert tested positive for coronavirus in March.

Tim de Waele/Getty Images Princess Charlene and Prince Albert

The son of American actress turned royal Grace Kelly told PEOPLE at the time that he was "feeling okay. My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case. I’ve a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I’d a runny nose the first few days, that was the first sign. I’ve felt a little stuffed up but that’s it."

After isolating away from Princess Charlene and their children, the family reunited in April after he made a full recovery.