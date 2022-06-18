Princess Charlene Makes a Striking Appearance at Monte Carlo TV Festival with Prince Albert

Peter Mikelbank
·2 min read
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 17: Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 17: Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco is shining bright and turning heads!

The European royal attended the Opening Ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo Television Festival with her husband Prince Albert of Monaco on Friday evening, where she warmly greeted fans and celebrities alike.

Making her first public outing since testing positive for COVID-19, the former Olympian stood out on the blue carpet as she wore a striking toga-style emerald green Lanvin gown.

She accessorized the beautiful asymmetrical robe with jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels, with a stand-out from the collection being a pair of long gold drop earrings that perfectly accentuated her blonde pixie hairstyle.

On Thursday evening, the Princess signaled the end of her COVID isolation, standing maskless alongside Prince Albert and their daughter Princess Gabriella on a palace balcony where they watched the annual Corpus Christi religious procession. But Friday night was her first chance to publicly resume public appearances.

RELATED: Princess Charlene of Monaco Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Not a Source of Concern'

Princess Charlene Takes the Blue Carpet By Storm at Monte-Carlo Television Festival Eric Mathon / Courtesy of the Palais Princier
Princess Charlene Takes the Blue Carpet By Storm at Monte-Carlo Television Festival Eric Mathon / Courtesy of the Palais Princier

Eric Mathon / Courtesy of the Palais Princier Princess Charlene of Monaco

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Having returned to public activities in May, and then having to abbreviate her schedule due to COVID, the 44-year-old royal appeared to welcome the opportunity to reengage and interact with the public.

Stepping from their car, the royal pair immediately plunged into the crowd assembled before the carpet. Charlene enjoyed a long session chatting with fans and joyfully posing for selfies outside the Grimaldi Forum.

RELATED: Prince Albert Addresses Princess Charlene's Return to Monaco: 'Lived Through Difficult Times'

Watching the Princess charm her fans, one attendee smiled. "She's back!" Princess Charlene graciously obliged to selfie requests alongside stars, including Oscar-winner Danny Glover.

Crisscrossing the carpet several times, the royal couple appeared comfortable and relaxed together.

RELATED: Princess Charlene Addresses Rumors Around Her 'Painful' Recovery for First Time: I'm 'Still Fragile'

Before heading into the evening ceremonies, they stood for group photos and warmly welcomed past festival attendees who have become friends, such as Neal McDonough, who is heading the festival Jury this year, and Glover, 75.

The four-day-long festival, begun by Prince Rainier, includes a number of world premieres and fan-friendly sessions with dozens of popular television stars from past and current series. This year's mix includes Downtown Abbey's Joanne Froggatt, Law & Order's Camryn Manheim, Beverly Hills 90210 heartthrob Jason Priestly and David Hasselhoff.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Top Gun: Val Kilmer shares moving message following cameo alongside Tom Cruise in sequel

    ‘36 years later… I’m still your wingman,’ commented Kilmer

  • Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones says Biden's staff 'overcorrected' and should give him more face time with the public: 'Let Joe be Joe'

    "I've never, hardly except for Bill Clinton and a few others, had somebody that can connect on a personal basis," he said of President Biden.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Their Royal Ascot Debut — Amid a Heatwave!

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first appearance at one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite events.

  • Prince Andrew’s Royal Ascot absence ‘shows he is listening to wishes of family’

    The Duke of York was reportedly keen on returning to public duties

  • Makeup Artist Bobbi Brown Shares Her Best Beauty Tips for Those With Gray Hair

    Makeup artist Bobbi Brown, 65, shared her simple beauty tips for people with gray hair to avoid looking washed out or overdone. Hydration and color are key.

  • Faith Hill on growing out her armpit hair for 'Yellowstone' prequel series: 'It really grossed me out'

    The "I Need You" singer stars in the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883" with her husband Tim McGraw.

  • Teresa Giudice and Fiancé Luis Ruelas Throw a Housewarming Party at Their New 'Love Bubble'

    Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas — who are set to wed later this summer — bought a house together in October 2021

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p