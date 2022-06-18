Princess Charlene Makes a Striking Appearance at Monte Carlo TV Festival with Prince Albert

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 17: Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)

Princess Charlene of Monaco is shining bright and turning heads!

The European royal attended the Opening Ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo Television Festival with her husband Prince Albert of Monaco on Friday evening, where she warmly greeted fans and celebrities alike.

Making her first public outing since testing positive for COVID-19, the former Olympian stood out on the blue carpet as she wore a striking toga-style emerald green Lanvin gown.

She accessorized the beautiful asymmetrical robe with jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels, with a stand-out from the collection being a pair of long gold drop earrings that perfectly accentuated her blonde pixie hairstyle.

On Thursday evening, the Princess signaled the end of her COVID isolation, standing maskless alongside Prince Albert and their daughter Princess Gabriella on a palace balcony where they watched the annual Corpus Christi religious procession. But Friday night was her first chance to publicly resume public appearances.

Having returned to public activities in May, and then having to abbreviate her schedule due to COVID, the 44-year-old royal appeared to welcome the opportunity to reengage and interact with the public.

Stepping from their car, the royal pair immediately plunged into the crowd assembled before the carpet. Charlene enjoyed a long session chatting with fans and joyfully posing for selfies outside the Grimaldi Forum.

Watching the Princess charm her fans, one attendee smiled. "She's back!" Princess Charlene graciously obliged to selfie requests alongside stars, including Oscar-winner Danny Glover.

Crisscrossing the carpet several times, the royal couple appeared comfortable and relaxed together.

Before heading into the evening ceremonies, they stood for group photos and warmly welcomed past festival attendees who have become friends, such as Neal McDonough, who is heading the festival Jury this year, and Glover, 75.

The four-day-long festival, begun by Prince Rainier, includes a number of world premieres and fan-friendly sessions with dozens of popular television stars from past and current series. This year's mix includes Downtown Abbey's Joanne Froggatt, Law & Order's Camryn Manheim, Beverly Hills 90210 heartthrob Jason Priestly and David Hasselhoff.