Princess Charlene Looks Back on Her Wedding Song as Prince Albert Supports Team Monaco at Tokyo Olympics

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene

ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert

Princess Charlene appears to be feeling nostalgic as she continues her "painful" convalescence in South Africa.

The Monaco royal shared a video on Instagram Monday of her "dear friend" Alouise singing her wedding song with Prince Albert — 2009's "My Hele Hart" by the South African quartet Romanz — as His Serene Highness supports Monaco's Olympic delegation in Tokyo.

Monday's post was a sweet moment of reminiscence for Charlene as she continues to recuperate from a surgery she underwent in late June to address complications stemming from a previous procedure earlier this year.

The last several months have admittedly been a "trying" time for Charlene. She first traveled to South Africa in early May to engage in activities in support of her South Africa Foundation and to promote wildlife protection and and has been separated from her husband and their 6-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, ever since.

Most poignantly, July 1 marked the couple's 10th wedding anniversary. Just ahead of the milestone, Charlene revealed that she would not be able to return to Monaco to celebrate with her husband.

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene

Dominique Charriau/WireImage Princess Charlene and Prince Albert

On July 9, she shared photos on her official Instagram account revealing that she has been keeping in touch with her children via FaceTime while the family is apart.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," she acknowledged in her June statement. "I can't wait for us to be together."

The palace previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the prince and the twins plan to travel to South Africa soon.

In the meantime, the prince has been in Tokyo since last week as part of the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Olympics have significant personal meaning for both Charlene, 43, and Albert, 63. She was a member of South Africa's 100-meter medley women's swim team at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, and he was a bobsleigh competitor for Team Monaco at five Winter Olympics from the 1988 Calgary Games to 2002's Salt Lake City Olympics (he was also Monaco's flag bearer at the 1988, 1994 and 1998 Winter Olympics).