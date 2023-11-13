Princess Charlene is declared 'breathtaking' in vampy backless dress on Paris night out

Charlene Wittstock attends the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 22, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Princess Charlene of Monaco's beauty was a spectacle on Saturday night as she joined her husband Prince Albert at the closing gala of the Festival of Stars.

Stepping into the Empire Hall of l'Hôtel de Paris, the South African-born royal exuded timeless elegance in a simple, yet sophisticated all-black dress adorned with gold details.

The former Olympic swimmer's eveningwear consisted of a boater neckline, billowing batwing sleeves and a sublime, full-length skirt that highlighted her statuesque frame.

The back boasted a vampy backless design, accentuating her feminine silhouette. Princess Charlene was wearing the 'Elmo' dress by royally-loved brand, MaxMara. She teamed it with a 'Diamond Cocktail Leather Clutch Bag' from Jimmy Choo and a logo-engraved leather belt from the same label.

Adding to her natural beauty glow, the mother-of-two styled her creamy blonde pixie cut into a sweeping side part, revealing a dewy makeup combination of golden bronzer, rich blush and pink lipstick.

Prince Albert looked equally dapper in photographs, wearing a black tuxedo as he graced the red carpet arm-in-arm with his wife.

PRINCESS CHARLENE'S STYLE FILE

Taking to Instagram following the glitzy event, the Monegasque royals penned on their official @palaisprincierdemonaco account: "This exceptional dinner was orchestrated by four star chefs Alain Ducasse, Yannick Alleno, Marcel Ravin, Dominique Lory and their teams.

Royal watchers were encapsulated by Princess Charlene's effortless style, flooding the comments with words about her sartorial prowess.

Princess Charlene is a fan of a monochrome outfit (Shutterstock)

"Princess Charlene is a breathtaking beauty," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "Princess Charlene is magnificent."

Story continues

You may also like

HELLO!'s new club for its biggest royal fans is here HELLO!'s new club for its biggest royal fans is here

A third wrote: "The dress is so chic, understated elegance is always a win, and the belt adds the perfect touch of simple styling that this look needs. Impeccable."

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert at the Rugby World Cup Final in October (Lionel Hahn)

The Princess' glamorous appearance comes just weeks after she made a low-key appearance in skinny jeans at the Rugby World Cup in October. The proud athlete cheered South Africa as they clinched victory against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup Final in Paris.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert shared an embrace as South Africa clinched victory (Getty)

In photographs captured from inside the Stade de France, Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco engaged in a rare public display of affection as they celebrated the Springboks' triumphant win.

Keen for more royal content? Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast.