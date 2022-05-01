Princess Charlene Debuts Short, Platinum Haircut in Her First Public Appearance in Over a Year

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella and Hereditary Prince Jacques attend the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Monaco E-Prix Round 6 on April 30, 2022 in Monaco, Monaco. Eric Mathon / Courtesy of Prince's Palace

Monaco's Princess Charlene spent Saturday at the races.

And while all eyes were on the winner's platform, it's safe to say not everyone noticed who actually won this year's Formula E-type race. As one local newspaper called it, Charlene's return to public activities "was an event awaited in the principality for many, many months."

Making her first public outing in a year and a half, the Princess, 44, seemed relaxed and restored to form. Accompanying husband Prince Albert II and their children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, the former Olympian participated in the trophy presentations and posed while photographers swarmed the podium.

Dressed sleekly in a tailored gray suit and debuting a very short, very platinum haircut, Charlene spent a good deal of her time playing with Princess Gabriella, 7. The mother-daughter pair not only presented the 2nd place trophy to Jaguar's Mitch Hunt, but had arms around each other throughout the awards ceremony.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella and Hereditary Prince Jacques attend the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Monaco E-Prix Round 6 on April 30, 2022 in Monaco, Monaco. Eric Mathon / Courtesy of Prince's Palace

Prince Jacques, also 7, and Prince Albert, 64, then presented the 1st place trophy to Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne placed 3rd).

The Monaco E-Prix event, which marks the beginning of Monaco's racing season, was Charlene's first public appearance in the principality since February, 2021.

In early Spring 2021, she contracted an ETL infection while on a visit to her South African homeland to observe her foundation's wildlife activities. Her trek into the bush became a singularly long nightmare as her infection worsened. Initially preventing her from flying home, over the course of months, Her Highness required extensive medical treatment, including several surgeries, which extended her stay into a prolonged exile.

During her absence, rumors flew and though both Princess Charlene and Prince Albert consistently insisted her absence was caused only by medical issues, tabloid stories enveloped the couple.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella and Hereditary Prince Jacques attend the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Monaco E-Prix Round 6 on April 30, 2022 in Monaco, Monaco. Eric Mathon / Courtesy of Prince's Palace

She finally returned from South Africa to Monaco in November. Within days, however, she experienced difficulties involving fatigue, which necessitated further medical treatment.

After a four-month period, she returned again to Monaco in mid-March with the understanding she would avoid public appearances while "continuing her convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."

Charlene's promised resumption of her public role was signaled two weeks ago with the release of a family Easter portrait made in the palace gardens.