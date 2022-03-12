Princess Charlene Is Back Home in Monaco with Husband Prince Albert and Their Children by Her Side

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Princess Charlene

Monaco's Princess Charlene is back in Monaco.

The 44-year-old royal mother returned to the principality and reunited with her family earlier this week, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.

A statement issued by the palace late Saturday afternoon confirmed that the mother of twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella has returned home and will continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."

Charlene has been receiving care in a Swiss clinic since November. Her return to Monaco after four months, in consultation with her physicians, is a result of her "encouraging recovery," according to the palace communication sent to PEOPLE.

RELATED: Monaco Palace Shares Update on Princess Charlene's Health as Her Recovery Continues

In early November, the Princess, who was suffering "exhaustion, both emotional and physical," voluntarily entered treatment in a professional facility. The choice of a clinic outside of Monaco, her husband Prince Albert told PEOPLE exclusively at that time, was her personal decision supported by family members.

Seeking treatment "elsewhere in Europe" was a solution that the Princess already favored, he explained. "She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment," he told PEOPLE in November.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco

PLS Pool/Getty Images Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

The Princess is expected to resume her official duties gradually and only after several weeks of continuing care and repose. The Palace statement indicates that her return to public appearances and commitments will occur "as soon as her health is strong enough. The communique restates the Princess looks forward to once again spending time and socializing with the Monegasques."

Story continues

As with previous announcements concerning the Princess' health, the palace communication includes a request for continued respect for family privacy (It also notes that Charlene and Albert "have the joy of sharing the following information").

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Princess, the press statement concludes, "still needs peace and calm, The Princely Couple therefore asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected."

Charlene's return is the latest step in a ten-month long odyssey. She first became ill while in South Africa last May for what was planned as a brief 10-day visit in her home country.

However, complications from a previous ENT procedure grounded her for six months. A series of painful corrective surgeries and a subsequent relapse delayed her return to Monaco until late 2021.

Upon her return, the Princess exhibited signs of exhaustion and decided to seek medical assistance. It was clear "she was unwell and felt uncomfortable" a palace source told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Princess Charlene Celebrates 44th Birthday with Special Video amid Health Recovery

Since then, both the palace and the Princess have regularly shared updates on her recovery. Prince Albert as well as their children have been in daily contact with the Princess, insiders report.

During her illness and recovery, the Princess has been forced to celebrate several significant holidays and family occasions, including her tenth wedding anniversary, her children's birthday, and her own birthday, through social media.

Her return to Monaco, however, is in time for Prince Albert's 45th birthday this Tuesday, which is expected to be marked by private celebrations.