Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's matching McQueen moment at the coronation

Queen Camilla isn't the only one who dressed to the nines for the coronation.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, attended her father-in-law's ascension to the throne in one of her favorite labels, Alexander McQueen.

Catherine, 41, arrived at Westminster Abbey Saturday in an ivory silk crepe dress embroidered at the hem with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs (referencing the four nations of the United Kingdom). The McQueen dress, which the princess paired with white stiletto pumps, peeked out beneath her blue and red robe, embellished with the Royal Victorian Order Mantle star.

Catherine also wore McQueen for another big day at the London church, when she wed Prince William in 2011. And in February, she recycled a McQueen gown for the BAFTAs.

Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. arrive for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.

Catherine added sparkle to Saturday's look with a show-stopping headpiece featuring three-dimensional leaves made of silver bullion, crystal and silver thread by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

Princess Charlotte, 8, matched her mother in McQueen. The middle child of Catherine and Prince William also wore an ivory dress featuring embroidery with the same motifs. She also wore a more simplified version of the Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece.

For his father's crowning, William wore the Ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards.

Princess Charlotte, holding the hand of her younger brother, Prince Louis, wears Alexander McQueen for the coronation of King Charles III.

