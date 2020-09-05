The Princess Bride cast to reunite for Democratic fundraiser

The Princess Bride stars Robin Wright, Cary Elwes and Mandy Patinkin will reunite for a Democratic fundraiser.

They will be joined by co-stars Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn and director Rob Reiner for a script reading, followed by a Q&A session moderated by Patton Oswalt.

The event will raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and fans are invited to make donations to watch the livestream.

Elwes announced the news on Twitter, writing: “#Inconceivable! I’m excited to announce a virtual #PrincessBrideReunion!

“Chip in any amount at the link & get an invite to this special event on Sun. Sept. 13th with myself, @RealRobinWright, @PatinkinMandy, @robreiner & many more! #DumpTrumperdinck.”

The event website says: “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House.”

Elwes told US trade website Deadline: “I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as president to represent and stand up for all Americans.

“He has failed to keep the country safe from Covid-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing.

“If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin.

“I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America.”

A modest success at the time of its release, the 1987 comic fantasy movie scripted by William Goldman has enjoyed cult appeal and is held in high regard among critics.