Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding Had a "Secret Garden" Theme

Photo credit: Stuart C. Wilson - Getty Images

From Marie Claire

Princess Beatrice had originally planned to be married on May 29 in London, with an outdoor reception at Buckingham Palace. But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the royal bride to postpone her nuptials and shift the venue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

She wed her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony in Windsor on Friday, and a source close to the couple tells Town & Country that the wedding had a "secret garden" theme and a "small reception" followed the service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge.

That same source previously shared that fewer than 20 people were invited to the event, and that while the wedding was a surprise to the public, it had been "planned for some time" and "planned around the Queen's schedule."

The couple has chosen not to post any wedding photos yet so as not to overshadow Captain Tom Moore's investiture, which also took place yesterday, but at least one image from the special occasion is expected to be shared.

Yesterday, Buckingham Palace simply confirmed the happy news with a brief statement, which reads:

The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.

Edo's son Wolfie was also in attendance at the event, and played an "important role" in the ceremony, the source told Town & Country.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

You Might Also Like