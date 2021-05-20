Princess Beatrice's Baby Is Getting a Royal Title

With the announcement that Princess Beatrice is expecting the next royal baby comes the news that the new addition to the royal family will get a title. However, the title isn't coming from the British royal family. Instead, E! News reports, it's coming from the child's paternal lineage. Beatrice is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and according to the BBC, he's a count. Back in 1913, King Victor Emmanuel III granted the title to the Mozzi family.

"Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, Edoardo's father, told The Daily Mail. "He is a count, his wife will be a countess automatically, and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

"They are very suited to each other and have known each other for a long time. I've never seen him so happy," Alessandro added.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.



The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.



📸 The couple on their wedding day in July 2020. pic.twitter.com/oCHZLBa8oT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2021

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Beatrice would be expecting a baby yesterday. The baby is set to arrive in the fall and, of course, Beatrice's sister, Eugenie, wished her the best with the news.

"A day to celebrate nature's most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes," she wrote on Instagram. "But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea who's got a little one on the way. ⁣Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news — can't wait to meet the little one."