Princess Beatrice Wears Polka Dots at Royal Ascot as Queen Misses Event for the First Time Ever

Shafiq Najib
·2 min read
Princess Beatrice is showing up in style for the final day of Royal Ascot!

While making her appearance alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Saturday, Beatrice, 33, looked gorgeous in a black-and-white polka dot dress. The dress was fastened with sparkling silver bows and a monochrome fascinator hat.

Edo, 38, sat opposite the Queen's granddaughter in the second carriage during the royal procession and sported a black suit and top hat for the occasion.

Beatrice's polka-dot silk-crepe Jamie dress was designed by Saloni Lodha and priced at $437. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore her tresses down on one shoulder and carried a black leather purse as an accessory.

This year's Royal Ascot was the first time Queen Elizabeth didn't attend since her coronation 70 years ago, according to The Telegraph. Her absence from the annual event came as she continues to experience mobility issues.

The outlet reported the Queen opted to watch the fifth and final day of the horse-racing event on television at Windsor Castle.

On Wednesday, Beatrice and her husband returned to the racetrack, arriving in the third carriage of the procession with Princess Alexandra and Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

For the outing, the princess opted for a white dress (adorned with a name tag, a traditional addition to outfits at the annual event even among recognizable faces within the royal family) topped with a wide-brimmed hat.

Edo even shared a photo on his personal Instagram page from the daytime outing. The couple posed in front of a sculpture of a ram by artist David Williams-Ellis. The sculptor has featured the creation of the piece on his own Instagram page, including the crane that was used to put it in place at the racecourse.

Despite the Queen's absence this week, the monarch issued a statement Tuesday in the event's program.

She welcomed the full-capacity crowds back to the course for the first time since 2019 and added, "I have been most grateful for the continued kindness shown to me by the racing community."

"In my Platinum Jubilee year, I was interested to learn that in support of The Queen's Green Canopy initiative, Ascot Racecourse and the Crown Estate have planted seventy oak trees in Windsor Great Park, each of which is linked to a local school," the statement added.

