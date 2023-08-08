Princess Beatrice Has a Totally Under-the-Radar Royal Title She Doesn’t Use

As you might have guessed based on her literal name, Princess Beatrice uses the royal title princess. But she has another fancy noble title that has zero to do with the British royal family and everything to do with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (who happens to be a casual Italian count).

As The Express points out, Edo’s father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, revealed details about Princess Beatrice’s other title to the Daily Mail, confirming that she will be able to call herself “contessa,” as well as “nobile donna.”

“Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation,” Count Alessandro explained. “He is a count—his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”

He added, “We as a family celebrated 1,000 years in 1985 with unbroken documented archives. We are one of the only families in Italy to have all the records from that period to today.”

Anyway, Bea and Edo celebrated their wedding anniversary a few weeks ago, and Edo wrote a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram, musing, “Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can’t wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you.”

