Princess Beatrice says wearing the Queen's dress on wedding day "was an honour"

From Harper's BAZAAR

Princess Beatrice sparked a surge of interest in sustainable wedding dresses when she reworked a stunning vintage gown belonging to the Queen for her wedding.

The 32-year-old royal has since said that wearing her grandmother's "beautiful" Norman Hartnell dress "was an honour" in a rare post on Twitter, and reminded royal fans that it is still on display at Windsor Castle.

"It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day, I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle," Beatrice Tweeted.

It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day, I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle https://t.co/iy5McD5ClH — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 16, 2020

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in a small ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on 17 July, after cancelling their plan to wed at St James's Palace due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Buckingham palace revealed that Beatrice's dress, previously worn by Her Majesty in the 1960s, was remodelled and fitted by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly and dressmaker Stewart Parvin. The gown is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, and has organza sleeves. It's encrusted with diamanté details and features a geometric bodice.

View photos Photo credit: Twitter/Royal Family More

The full-skirted silhouette was softened slightly to give the dress a more contemporary shape, and short organza sleeves embroidered with vintage diamantés were added to the straps. The alterations were made to be reversible, should it be decided that the dress should go back to its original design.

View photos Photo credit: Hulton Archive - Getty Images More

Continuing the royal bride's sustainable theme of secondhand bridalwear, Beatrice also wore the 94-year-old monarch's Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, and shoes by Valentino that she had previously worn on several occasions - including to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

The royal wedding dress will be on display at Windsor Castle from 23 September until 22 November 2020.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP



You Might Also Like