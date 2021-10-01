Princess Beatrice Reveals The Name Of Her First Child With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice pictured at Wimbledon on July 8 in London. (Photo: Karwai Tang via Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have revealed the name of their first child together.

The couple announced via the royal family’s Twitter account on Friday they decided to call their baby girl Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

“The couple have said, ‘We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna,’” the tweet added.

👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.



👣 The couple have said, “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.” pic.twitter.com/J7PNxn2EjI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2021

Beatrice and her property developer husband welcomed their daughter on Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. Mozzi also has a son, Christopher, from a previous relationship.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement announcing the royal baby’s birth. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson. Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, posted a sweet message to her new niece after her birth was officially announced.

“To my new niece, I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos,” Eugenie wrote, alongside a photo she posted of Beatrice and Mozzi. “We’re going to have so much fun together. Love, your Auntie Euge.”

Beatrice and Mozzi reportedly began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in September 2019.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together,” the two said in a statement at the time. “We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

The two were married during the pandemic on July 17, 2020, in a slimmed-down, surprise ceremony at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor after canceling their original wedding date.

The ceremony included both the queen and Prince Philip, who died earlier this . Though Beatrice’s father, Andrew, attended the ceremony, he was not present in any of the photos shared on royal family social media accounts.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

