Princess Beatrice Quietly Weds Edo Mapelli Mozzi in Front of Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Chapel

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have quietly got married in Windsor, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, were among the small number of guests, including Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, 60. There were about 20 close friends and family at the ceremony at All Saint's Chapel, in Windsor Great Park — a short drive from the castle.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said, "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor."

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines," the statement read.

The Sun, which broke the news, reported that the Queen had to leave the nuptials early for Capt. Tom Moore's knighthood ceremony, where she bestowed him with the honor back at the Castle.

The Queen's granddaughter and the Italian property developer's royal wedding had been set for May 29, but like many engaged couples' plans around the world this year, they had to cancel their planned nuptials due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The couple had originally planned to wed at St. James's Palace in London with a reception to follow at the Queen's gardens at Buckingham Palace. But when they postponed, in mid-April, a spokesman told PEOPLE, "There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet."

The couple had always said they wanted a low-key ceremony.