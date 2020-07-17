Princess Beatrice Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In Front Of The Queen

(Photo: Luc Castel via Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice has married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an unannounced ceremony in front of her grandmother the Queen, and a small number of guests, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The palace said in a statement: “The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

“The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.”

