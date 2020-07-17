Princess Beatrice Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In Front Of The Queen

Princess Beatrice has married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an unannounced ceremony in front of her grandmother the Queen, and a small number of guests, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The palace said in a statement: “The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.”

The couple announced their engagement in September 2019 while on a weekend away in Italy. Their shared photos showing Beatrice’s ring, which Edoardo designed in collaboration with the British jewellery designer Shaun Leane.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

They had originally planned to marry in May, but this changed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Her sister, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018.

