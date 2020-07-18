Princess Beatrice Just Released Photos From Her Private Wedding

From Good Housekeeping

While Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Windsor on Friday, royal fans didn't catch a glimpse of her stunning dress until today. The happy couple waited a day to release photos from their wedding, so as not to overshadow the investiture of Captain Tom Moore, the WWII veteran who raised more than 33 million pounds ($41 million) for the NHS and health charities during lockdown.

Photo credit: Benjamin Wheeler

But the gown was worth the wait. This afternoon, Buckingham Palace released two stunning portraits taken by photographer Benjamin Wheeler, which showcased Beatrice's unexpected (and very stylish) choice: a vintage dress by couturier Norman Hartnell, the designer behind both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret's own wedding gowns.

Photo credit: Benjamin Wheeler

Beatrice's dress, on loan from the Queen, "is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves," a statement from the palace explains. "It is encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice." The monarch's trust dressmaker Angela Kelly and designer Stewart Parvin, who specializes in bridal design, remodeled and fitted the vintage garment especially for Beatrice.

In old photos of the dress, which the Queen wore on at least two occasions in the 1960s (to the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia and to a state dinner in Rome), it's clear that the garment looked a little different originally. It had a more voluminous hem and no sleeves.

Like many a royal bride before her, the Princess paired her wedding dress with a stunning tiara. For her big day, Beatrice chose to wear the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, the very same sparkler that Queen Elizabeth wore for her nuptials (and that Princess Anne later borrowed for her own).

A beautiful bouquet, which included sprigs of myrtle, per royal tradition, and a ring designed by Shaun Lane, who designed the engagement ring, finished off Princess Beatrice's wedding look.

