Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby girl, Buckingham Palace says

Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said.

The Queen's granddaughter welcomed her first child, weighing 6lb 2oz, at 11.42pm at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Beatrice, 33, is also stepmother to Mr Mapelli Mozzi's young son Wolfie, from his previous relationship with ex-fiancee Dara Huang.

In a tweet from her official Twitter account, Beatrice said she was "delighted" to "share the news of the safe arrival" of the couple's daughter.

She added: "Thank you to the midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

It came after Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement, saying: "The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news.

"The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

The princess and millionaire property tycoon Mr Mapelli Mozzi married in July 2020 in a secret lockdown wedding attended by the Queen and Philip after their planned ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's official Twitter account welcomed the birth of Beatrice and Edoardo's baby daughter.

The tweet said: "Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the happy news of the birth of their daughter."

The baby, who is 11th in line to the throne, is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild, and the second to be born since the Duke of Edinburgh's death, following the arrival of the Sussexes' daughter Lili in June.

The first 10 places remain the same, with the new addition to the family entering the line of succession below Beatrice and above Eugenie, who has moved down to 12th place.

The Queen's great-grandchildren are: Savannah and Isla Phillips; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge; Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall; Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and his sister Lili; August Brooksbank; and Princess Beatrice's new arrival.

The Cambridge children call their great-grandmother the Queen Gan-Gan, and the monarch always leaves a small gift in her great-grandchildren's rooms whenever they come to stay.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, with the baby being the Yorks' second grandchild.

The baby's arrival has brought joy to the family as Prince Andrew faces a sexual assault lawsuit in the US.

Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie, to whom she is very close, had a baby boy, August, in February.

Beatrice, who is not a full-time working royal, is vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm.

She has a number of royal patronages including the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre.

In August, she spoke of how her own dyslexia was a "gift" because it has offered her different skills in life and that her own child or her "bonus son" Wolfie would be lucky if diagnosed with it.

Known as Edo, Mr Mapelli Mozzi is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis.