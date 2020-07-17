Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony in Windsor

Princess Beatrice has got married in a secret wedding ceremony attended by the Queen.

The royal - ninth in line to the throne - married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a COVID-secure wedding in All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park, this morning.

The Queen and Prince Philip attended the ceremony after the couple's plans for a larger ceremony were scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is understood around 20 guests were there, include the bride's father Prince Andrew.

Under new guidelines for weddings during the pandemic, only 30 guests are allowed to attend and social distancing rules should be obeyed.

Princess Beatrice's husband, who is also known as Edo, is an Italian businessman and property tycoon.

He was reportedly a friend of the family before their relationship started in the autumn of 2018.

The couple got engaged in Italy last September.

The royal wedding was originally due to take place on 29 May at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace.

In March, shortly before the UK's coronavirus lockdown, the couple announced they were cancelling their wedding reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens.