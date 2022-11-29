Princess Beatrice Breaks Year-Long Twitter Hiatus to Speak Out on Mike Tindall's TV Appearance

Princess Beatrice attends the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 5, 2015 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) ; Mike Tindall poses for a photograph ahead of the Rugby for Heroes 10th anniversary dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton on January 29, 2022 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Matthew Horwood/Getty

Princess Beatrice is still rooting for Mike Tindall despite his elimination from I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.

The British royal tweeted for the first time in over a year on Saturday to express her support for the former Team England rugby star after he was booted from the U.K. survival reality show.

"He is just the greatest @miketindall13," wrote Beatrice, 34, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as well as cousin to Tindall's wife Zara Tindall (niece to King Charles III).

Beatrice last tweeted in October 2021 to announce the birth of her first child, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

He is just the greatest @miketindall13 — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) November 27, 2022

Following his elimination over the weekend, Mike, 44, was reunited with Zara, 41, after spending weeks apart since filming for the competition in the Australian jungle.

On Saturday, Mike shared a sweet snap of him and Zara, touching their heads together and smiling at each other at a hotel cafe after his elimination.

"Reunited!!! ❤️," Mike captioned the post. "Back to normality and time to eat!!! Thanks for all the kind messages! It was a blast! #imaceleb #familytime."

The royal also shared some photos of lunch items, including a coffee drink and a burger with fries.

The intimate post echoed the emotional reunion he and his wife shared on the U.K. survival show's reunion bridge. Mike and Zara immediately embraced each other in a big hug after meeting halfway, and he could be heard telling her, "I've missed you so much."

Mike tweeted a picture of the moment writing, "Reunited."

After his elimination, Mike told the hosts that he had a great time on the show and was satisfied with how far he made it.

"I'm good," he said, per The Mirror. "It's been a long time. I can feel my body was getting ready to go. I'm pretty comfortable with it."

"It's been a lot of laughs," he added. "That is the best thing. You can get through anything when the humor is good."

With Mike's elimination, three celebrities — Jill Scott, Owen Warner, and Matt Hancock — moved forward into the finale. Scott was crowned as the Queen of the Jungle for season 22 of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.