Princess Banton-Lofters Sobs After Missing Chance to 'Say Goodbye' to Her Dad Before His Death (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Thursday's episode of 'Bold & Bougie', Princess Banton-Lofters is inconsolable as she apologizes to her late father for failing to call him in his final hours

Princess Banton-Lofters is grieving the loss of her father and not getting the chance to say goodbye.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Thursday’s episode of Bold & Bougie, Princess receives the devastating news that her father has died.

To make matters even more heartbreaking, the producer and TV personality admits that her mother had notified her the night before to call her dad and speak with him one last time amid his illness.

Sitting with her husband David Lofters and sister Christen McIntosh in the clip, Princess says, "I didn’t call last night, I should’ve called last night. He died this morning."

Through her tears, she adds, "I know my mom’s disappointed in me."

Related: Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Says 2009 Liposuction Gone Wrong Made Her Want to 'Do It the Natural Way' (Exclusive)

WE tv Princess Banton-Lofters crying about her dad's death

After both her husband and sister try to insist that her mother is "not disappointed," and her sister reminds her that "there is nothing you could've done," the Real Housewives of Atlanta creator breaks down.

"She said that she is disappointed that I didn’t call yesterday when she called me to tell me to call him. Now I can’t call him," she sobs. "I can’t believe I did this."

Princess goes on to explain that her recent closeness to her dad made his death even more difficult to process.

"The closest I’ve been to him is these last three years, but he was sick and then I didn’t even get to say goodbye to him. Why did I do that?" she asks herself.

Struggling to breathe, she adds, “I’m sorry, dad.”

In the final moment of the clip, David and Christen both console Princess as she continues crying.

Related: Tameka Foster Says Ex Usher 'Killed It' During Super Bowl Halftime Show — but Shares One Styling Critique (Exclusive)

Story continues

Ahmad Barber/DontÃ© Mauriceâ/WE tv 'Bold & Bougie' cast

After her father’s death in December, Princess — who stars alongside Tameka Foster, Crystal Renay, Gocha Hawkins and Malaysia Pargo in WE tv’s newest show — turned to Instagram to announce the sad news.

She shared a screenshot of a text message to him which read, "I’m sorry I didn’t get to say Goodbye… Rest Peacefully Dad 🙏🏽🕊️." In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Rip Dad 🕊️🙏🏽"



On Wednesday, in preparation for the upcoming emotional episode, the Bold & Bougie star posted a video on Instagram, which documented the moment her mom told her that her father had died.

"I’m just sad you guys didn’t get to call him just so he could hear you guys for the last time because he was asking for you," her mom can be heard saying in the clip

Alongside the Instagram post, Princess wrote of the episode: “This is going to be tough 😞🥺 thank god for my rock my mother .. the strongest woman I know ! my hubby @drdavelofters and sister @christenmcintosh were there to hold me up."

She concluded her post by, once again, offering an apology to her father. “Rip Dad 🕊️I’m sorry.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two-hour season finale of Bold & Bougie airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.