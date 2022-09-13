Princess Anne was by the queen's side 'the last 24 hours' of her 'dearest Mother’s life'

Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, remembered her mother in a statement on Tuesday, saying she was “fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life.”

“It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” she shared.

“We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted,” she added.

Anne also nodded to her eldest brother, the new King Charles III, who became king following his mother's death last week.

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch,” she shared, adding "To my mother, The Queen, thank you."

Anne is the second eldest of the queen’s four children with Prince Philip, who died last year. She is 16th in line for the throne, after the king’s children and grandchildren, in addition to her siblings and some other family members.

The queen’s coffin on Tuesday was flown from Scotland to London, and Anne was on the C-17 Globemaster carrying the coffin. It is being taken to Buckingham Palace before it is transported to Westminster Hall, where the queen is set to lie in state. Earlier this week, the king, Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward marched behind a hearse carrying their mother’s coffin in Edinburgh in Scotland.

The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at 96. She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The royal family has been sharing memories and tributes to the queen since her death. Prince Harry in a statement praised her “everlasting legacy."

"We are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry shared.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UK: Princess Anne remembers Queen Elizabeth, nods to King Charles