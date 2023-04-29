Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Marries Nicholas Bagory a Second Time in Epic Royal Wedding

The 32-year-old daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg married for a second time in a religious ceremony in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, on Saturday

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicholas Bagory are married — again!

The 32-year-old daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg married the 33-year-old businessman for a second time in a religious ceremony in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, on Saturday.

The bride and groom first exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in the Town Hall of Luxembourg City on April 22 where Mayor Lydie Polfer held the ceremony and witnessed their consent.

Following their initial "I dos," the princess bride and her groom greeted a crowd of well-wishers before the newlyweds made their way back to the Grand Ducal Palace via the Rue de la Reine for a private reception.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Related:Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Marries Nicholas Bagory in Civil Ceremony Before Religious Wedding

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced Princess Alexandra's engagement in November 2022 and confirmed a few weeks later that she would tie the knot in two ceremonies this spring.

"The civil wedding will take place on April 22, 2023, at the Town Hall of the City of Luxembourg. The religious wedding will be celebrated on April 29, 2023, in the Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-les-Mimosas," the court said in a statement. "The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection."

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

Alexandra is the fourth child and only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. She is currently seventh in the line of succession to the throne, following her elder brother Grand Duke Guillame, his 2-year-old son Prince Charles, his newborn son Prince François, her elder brother Prince Félix, his 8-year-old daughter Princess Amalia and 6-year-old son Prince Liam. Following Alexandra is her younger brother, Prince Sébastien.

Story continues

Related:Prince Guilluame and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg Introduce New Baby Prince Francois in First Photos

Courtiers shared a bit of Nicholas' background when they announced his engagement to Alexandra in the fall. Nicholas was raised in Brittany, France and studied political science and classics, before continuing to a career in social and cultural projects. It remains unclear when the couple connected, or how long they had been together before getting engaged.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

According to the royal family's website:

"Princess Alexandra attended primary school in Angelsberg (Luxembourg) and then the Lycée Vauban in Luxembourg where she completed her secondary education, obtaining her Baccalaureate in Arts and Literature (with honors) in 2009.

The Princess pursued her university studies abroad. After studying psychology and social sciences in the United States, the Princess continued her studies in Paris where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Philosophy, with a focus on ethics and anthropology. H.R.H. Princess Alexandra graduated from Trinity College in Dublin. In 2017, she was awarded a Master's degree in Interfaith Studies from the Irish School of Ecumenics with a specialization in conflict resolution."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.