Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Is Getting Married This Spring — with Two Weddings!

Janine Henni
·3 min read
https://monarchie.lu/en/node/2764. Fiançailles de la Princesse Alexandra avec M. Nicolas BAGORY. Credit: Luxembourg Monarchy
https://monarchie.lu/en/node/2764. Fiançailles de la Princesse Alexandra avec M. Nicolas BAGORY. Credit: Luxembourg Monarchy

Luxembourg Monarchy

Save the date — Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is getting married this spring!

On Thursday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that the 31-year-old princess will walk down the aisle in April 2023. Princess Alexandra and her fiancé Nicolas Bagory are set to celebrate with not one, but two, wedding ceremonies.

"The civil wedding will take place on April 22, 2023, at the Town Hall of the City of Luxembourg. The religious wedding will be celebrated on April 29, 2023, in the Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-les-Mimosas," the court said in a statement. "The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection."

Alexandra is the only daughter of the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. Her engagement was announced on Nov. 7.

princess alexandra of Luxembourg
princess alexandra of Luxembourg

Luxembourg Monarchy

RELATED: Happy Holidays from the Palace! The Ultimate Royal Christmas Card Roundup of 2022

"Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory," courtiers said in a statement.

Sharing a bit of the future groom's background, the Grand Court said that Bagory, 33, was raised in Brittany, France. He studied political science and classics and works today in social and cultural projects. The Grand Ducal Court confirmed at the time that the couple would wed in spring 2023.

A formal portrait of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas accompanied the announcement, showing the happy couple posing closely together. Making things official, the princess' unusual engagement ring was on full display — a gold band encrusted with what appeared to be diamonds and other colored gems.

RELATED: Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Is Engaged! See Her Unusual Engagement Ring

Like many joyful parents, Alexandra's mother Maria Teresa posted a social media tribute to her daughter and future son-in-law after their engagement was announced.

Nicolas Bagory; Princess Alexandra
Nicolas Bagory; Princess Alexandra

Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg Twitter

"Great pleasure to announce the engagement of our daughter Alexandra with Nicolas Bagory," the grand duchess, 66, wrote on Twitter, posting a casual photo of the couple smiling together.

The formal portrait of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas was also included in Maria Teresa's Christmas card this year, which was a collage of family photos.

Princess Alexandra is the fourth child of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, the crown couple of Luxembourg. She is currently sixth in the line of succession to the throne, following her elder brother Grand Duke Guillame, his 2-year-old son Prince Charles, her elder brother Prince Félix, his 8-year-old daughter Princess Amalia and 6-year-old son Prince Liam. Following Alexandra is her younger brother, Prince Sébastien.

Royal Christmas cards
Royal Christmas cards

Grande-Duchesse Maria Teresa/Twitter

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess' third son Prince Louis is notably not in line to the throne. Louis, 36, relinquished his claim to the crown before marrying Tessy Antony, a commoner, in 2006. They would go on to welcome two sons — Prince Gabriel, 16, and Prince Noah, 15 — before divorcing in 2019.

Princess Alexandra's upcoming nuptials will be the first in her family in a decade. The most recent wedding was when Prince Félix married Claire Lademacher at Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine in France in September 2013.

Latest Stories

  • Yukon permanently expands power of pharmacists to issue prescriptions

    WHITEHORSE — Yukon is permanently expanding the power of pharmacists to assess patients and prescribe medication for common and minor ailments. Pharmacists will also be able to provide vaccinations for travel-related diseases and prescribe medication for smoking cessation. The territory says these measures will help relieve pressure on family doctors and emergency departments. It says it will make better use of pharmacists’ clinical expertise and training, and aligns with other jurisdictions acr

  • Ontario pharmacists can prescribe for 13 common ailments as of Jan. 1

    As of Jan. 1 pharmacists in Ontario will be allowed to prescribe treatments for 13 common conditions, but that doesn't mean they'll all be ready to do it. The province's ministry of health issued a reminder of the previously announcedexpansion of pharmacists' roles on Wednesday, noting the service will be free with a health card. Ontario pharmacists will be allowed to assess patients and prescribe medication as needed for pink eye, acid reflux, cold sores, skin irritation, menstrual cramps, hemo

  • Jennifer Lopez jumps onto the latest TikTok trend, debuting a layered 'butterfly' haircut

    Jennifer Lopez speaks Shotgun Wedding alongside movie co-star Josh Duhamel. For the promo clip, she rocks a trending TikTok look: the butterfly haircut.

  • Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with Festive Family Christmas Photo

    The country singer and his wife Katelyn share daughters Kodi, 11 months, and Kingsley, 3

  • Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work

    The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena. “As you may know, the Select Committee has concluded its hearings, released its final report and will very soon reach its end,” Thompson wrote.

  • Christmas in the dark: Many N.B. residents spent much of their holidays without power

    Trudy MacInnis spent her Christmas holidays in a snowsuit — inside her own house. MacInnis said she lost power at her home in Bath, in western New Brunswick, on the evening of Dec. 23, and it wasn't until the afternoon on Christmas Day that she got it back. And she wasn't the only one. The outage event affected more than 100,000 customers, and at its peak, about 70,000 homes were without electricity. MacInnis said one of the hardest parts of the outage was the cold and trying to keep her pets wa

  • Mum flooded with sympathy after revealing she didn’t get ‘a single Christmas present’

    One follower said the post made her feel ‘less alone in the world’

  • Cassidy Hutchinson Testified That Trump's Chief of Staff Burned Documents in Final Weeks of Administration

    "They were full sheets of paper," Hutchinson told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riots

  • Prince Louis Gives His Sister Princess Charlotte An Adorable Christmas Gift

    Prince and Princess of Wales walked around Sandringham church with their children, and Prince Louis gave his older sister, Princess Charlotte an sweet gift.

  • Serena Williams throws daughter Olympia a surprise 'Moana' party: 'Parenting so well'

    The athlete said in a new post that there doesn't have to be a reason or special occasion to celebrate her daughter.

  • Kurt & Wyatt Russell Hit the Slopes in Colorado, Plus Mark Wahlberg, Derek Hough and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s